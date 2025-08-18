ISX reports +$4M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Monday that its trading volume for the past week exceeded five billion dinars (approximately $3.55 million).

According to a weekly report, investors traded shares of 48 companies, while 37 saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Nineteen companies stayed suspended for failing to submit required disclosures, out of 104 listed firms.

The exchange recorded 4.91 billion shares worth 5.66 billion dinars ($4.02 million)—down 13% in volume and 65% in value from the previous week—through 4,071 contracts.

The ISX60 index closed at 960.27 points, reflecting a 2.82% decline from the previous session.

Foreign investors purchased 21 million shares worth 59 million dinars ($41.86 thousand) in 28 deals, while selling 149 million shares worth 368 million dinars ($261.09 thousand) in 153 deals.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed companies across the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.