ISX reports ≈$3M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Thursday that its trading volume for the week exceeded four billion dinars (approximately $3 million).

According to market data, more than three billion shares were traded across five sessions from Sunday to Thursday.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 960.37 points and closed at 952.88 points, reflecting a 0.79% decline. The ISX15 index also fell 0.51%, dropping from 1128.13 points to 1122.35 points.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 4,503 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.