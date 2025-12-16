ISX reports $3M+ in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 4.6 billion Iraqi dinars in trading volume last week — roughly $3.2 million.

According to the recorded data, about 2.47 billion shares were traded during the week, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index closed at 957.12 points, marking a 0.89% increase compared with the previous session.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3,491 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.