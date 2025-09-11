ISX reports +$2M in weekly trading

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced, on Thursday, that its trading volume for the week exceeded three billion dinars (approximately $2.09M).

According to the recorded data, more than three billion shares were traded this week, spanning five sessions.

The ISX60 index opened the week at 959.46 points and closed at 952.93 points, reflecting a 0.69% decrease. Similarly, the ISX15 index started at 1118.23 points and ended at 1113.02 points, marking a 0.47% decline.

Throughout the week, the exchange executed 3,678 sale and purchase contracts involving listed companies.