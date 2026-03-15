Akre cancels Newroz festival amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Duhok

Authorities in Akre district of Duhok province, Iraqi Kurdistan Region, announced Sunday the cancellation of this year’s annual Newroz carnival, citing current regional tensions, with only limited symbolic activities to be held.

Delshad Ali, head of the district’s cultural office, told Shafaq News that no mass celebrations will take place at Sari Kri Square, and public gatherings, festivities, and fireworks displays have been cancelled.

Instead, volunteer groups will carry Newroz torches to nearby mountain peaks and light them, preserving the traditional symbolism of the Kurdish new year.

A large ceremonial fire will also be lit atop the historic Akre Castle, where volunteers will raise a Kurdistan flag measuring 60 by 25 meters, while another flag measuring 6 by 10 meters will be raised in the Tishi area by a local volunteer group.

Ali said the scaled-back activities aim to honor the symbolic spirit of Newroz while taking into account the current security situation in the region.

Earlier, Al-Sulaymaniyah province’s governor, Haval Abubakir, also announced the cancellation of public Newroz celebrations in the province due to ongoing instability in the region.