Masoud Barzani greets the Kurds on the Newroz

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, extended greetings to the Kurds inside and outside the Kurdistan Region on the Newroz and Kurdish New Year 2722.

In a letter to the public he released earlier today, the Kurdish leader said, "on the occasion of the Newroz and the Kurdish New Year 2722, I offer warmest greetings to the families of the martyrs, the Peshmerga heroes, the people of the Kurdistan Region inside and outside the country, and the entire Kurdish nation in the other parts of Kurdistan."

"May this holiday bring blessing and happiness to all of you, peace and fraternity to our country and the area," he said.