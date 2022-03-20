Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Masoud Barzani greets the Kurds on the Newroz

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-20T12:11:59+0000
Masoud Barzani greets the Kurds on the Newroz

Shafaq News/ The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, extended greetings to the Kurds inside and outside the Kurdistan Region on the Newroz and Kurdish New Year 2722.

In a letter to the public he released earlier today, the Kurdish leader said, "on the occasion of the Newroz and the Kurdish New Year 2722, I offer warmest greetings to the families of the martyrs, the Peshmerga heroes, the people of the Kurdistan Region inside and outside the country, and the entire Kurdish nation in the other parts of Kurdistan."

"May this holiday bring blessing and happiness to all of you, peace and fraternity to our country and the area," he said.

related

ISIS and the Elections on the table of the KDP leader and Britain's Consul to Erbil

Date: 2021-09-13 11:44:11
ISIS and the Elections on the table of the KDP leader and Britain's Consul to Erbil

Masoud Barzani meets with Italy's Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-02-17 10:09:07
Masoud Barzani meets with Italy's Ambassador to Iraq

The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-04-12 11:06:11
The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani meets with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq

Masoud Barzani discusses with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-21 11:47:01
Masoud Barzani discusses with the U.S. ambassador to Iraq files of mutual interest

Masoud Barzani commemorates "October 26"

Date: 2020-10-26 10:47:52
Masoud Barzani commemorates "October 26"

KDP's Head receives the UN Envoy, expresses concern of possible manipulation in the results of the elections

Date: 2021-11-27 17:07:28
KDP's Head receives the UN Envoy, expresses concern of possible manipulation in the results of the elections

Kurdistan's MoH on Newroz greetings reiterates the importance of COVID-19 preventive measures

Date: 2021-03-21 06:59:43
Kurdistan's MoH on Newroz greetings reiterates the importance of COVID-19 preventive measures

Barzani stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-02-11 15:29:09
Barzani stresses the need to implement the Sinjar agreement