700 torches to ignite Akre: Newroz celebrations expanded

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Akre district in northern Iraq have begun preparations for this year’s Newroz celebrations, introducing new measures to enhance the festival experience and manage large crowds.

To accommodate attendees, officials are constructing an additional road leading to the summit of Akre’s mountains, where the traditional fire-lighting ceremony takes place. “Work is ongoing daily to ensure the road is completed on time,” District Governor Dlawar Bozo stated.

In coordination with security forces, authorities have designated a single route to the festival site and issued a ban on celebratory gunfire. “Firing shots in any form is strictly prohibited, and security forces will take legal action against violators,” Bozo emphasized.

This year’s event will feature an expanded torch-lighting ceremony, with 700 torches to be carried across Akre, more than doubling last year’s count. Foreign guests are also expected to attend.

Preparations began in early March, with teams organized to carry the Newroz flames to hilltops surrounding the town. “The local administration has mobilized eight volunteer groups for this effort, and a large stage has been set up for performances,” said Akre’s director of culture, Delshad Ali.

Fireworks displays are planned at three locations: Akre Castle, Rize Miri, and the old fortress. “This year’s event will be different from previous ones, with exciting surprises in store,” Ali noted.

What is Newroz?

Newroz, celebrated on March 21, marks the arrival of spring and holds cultural and historical significance in Kurdish tradition. The festival is associated with the legend of Kawa the Blacksmith, a figure believed to have led a rebellion against the tyrant King Zuhaq. According to tradition, Kawa’s victory was marked by lighting fires on mountaintops, a practice that continues today.

Akre has gained a reputation for hosting one of the most prominent Newroz celebrations in the Kurdistan Region. The festival features traditional Kurdish music, dance, and a torch-bearing procession up the mountains, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) recognizes Newroz as a major national celebration. In addition to attracting local crowds, the festival also brings foreign dignitaries and officials, highlighting its growing international presence.