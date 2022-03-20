Report

Duhok and Mosul celebrate the Newroz with fire 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-20T17:36:38+0000
Duhok and Mosul celebrate the Newroz with fire 

Shafaq News/ The villages and cities of Duhok on Sunday kicked off the Newroz celebrations and the symbolic fire lighting ceremonials.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the celebrations were organized by the Directorate of Culture downtown the city amid a huge popular attendance, fireworks, and folkloric music.

Holding torchlits, dozens of young Kurdish people headed toward Shada that overlooks Duhok in Akra district, east of the governorate. The traditional procession is a hallmark of the Newroz celebration in the city that became known as the "Newroz capital". 

In Nineveh, Kurdish and Aab young people gathered in the left side of the govenorate's capital city, Mosul, to hold fire lighting rituals to celebrate the Newroz eve.

