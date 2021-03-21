Report

Kurdistan's MoH on Newroz greetings reiterates the importance of COVID-19 preventive measures

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-21T06:59:43+0000
Kurdistan's MoH on Newroz greetings reiterates the importance of COVID-19 preventive measures

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Health of Kurdistan, Saman al-Barzanji, extended greetings to the peoples of Kurdistan, urging them to comply with the preventive measures for the safety of their families and themselves.

In the greeting message, the Minister said, "We urge the citizens to be patient and commit to the health instructions and the preventive measures, protect themselves by donning masks and avoiding crowding and direct contact."

The Minister instructed the citizens to seek medical care as soon as symptoms of the disease emerge.

The Kurdistan Regional Government suspended the work hours in all government departments for five days on the Kurdish New year, Newroz.

