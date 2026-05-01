Israel kills 7 in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah drones hit Israeli troops

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes on Friday killed seven people and injured several others in the southern Lebanese town of Habboush, local sources told Shafaq News, with an unknown number of people still missing under the rubble.

Rescue efforts were disrupted after medical teams were forced to evacuate Habboush due to drone strikes targeting the area, as at least nine air raids were reported. Israeli forces also struck multiple towns in the Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts, Lebanese outlets reported, and demolished buildings in Yaroun, including a monastery and a school, while internationally banned phosphorus shells were reported in Zawtar Al-Sharqiya.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said most victims in recent strikes were women and children, raising the total toll since March 2 to 2,586 killed and 8,020 wounded.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched a swarm drone strike on Israeli forces in the southern Lebanese town of Al-Bayyada, reporting “confirmed hits.” In a series of statements, the group said it carried out additional operations across southern Lebanon, including drone strikes on military vehicles in Al-Taybeh and Rshaf, as well as artillery attacks on troop positions in Bint Jbeil and Houla.

Israeli media, operating under military censorship, claimed that at least an officer and a soldier were wounded in Upper Galilee after a drone struck a vehicle.