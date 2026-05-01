Israel strikes 40+ Hezbollah targets, civilian toll rises in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

The Israeli army on Friday said it struck more than 40 alleged Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, while the Lebanese Health Ministry reported more than 15 casualties, including women and children.

The Israeli military said the strikes targeted “command centers, military buildings, and other infrastructure used to advance attacks against Israeli forces,” adding that a suspicious aerial target was intercepted in southern Lebanon. Israeli media confirmed the interception of one drone near Rosh Hanikra after it crossed from Lebanon, along with several other aerial targets.

جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي يواصل تدمير بنى تحتية إرهابية وتصفية مخربين: خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية تم استهداف أكثر من 40 هدفًا تابعًا لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي ودمر خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية أكثر من 40 بنية تحتية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله… pic.twitter.com/WDDZpwElfN — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) May 1, 2026

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that two people were killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike on Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, while a strike a day earlier on Harouf in Nabatieh District killed one person and wounded three others, including a child. The ministry said most victims in recent strikes were women and children, raising the total toll since March 2 to 2,586 killed and 8,020 wounded.

Lebanese media also reported airstrikes and shelling across the south, including strikes on Yater in Bint Jbeil District, a drone strike targeting a motorcycle in Al-Mansouri in Tyre District, and artillery fire around Majdal Zoun and the Wadi Al-Hujair region, including Kawnin in Bint Jbeil District.

Hezbollah has yet to announce any operations on Friday.