UAE rejects Iran role in Strait of Hormuz security

UAE rejects Iran role in Strait of Hormuz security
2026-05-01T09:20:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be secured through international law, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Friday, rejecting “unilateral Iranian arrangements.”

Gargash said the waterway, vital to global energy supplies, requires collective guarantees to ensure post-war stability, adding that Iranian-led measures “cannot be trusted.”

Tehran had proposed reopening the Strait in exchange for lifting the US blockade on its ports and ending the war, a proposal rejected in Washington. A senior White House official said President Donald Trump is now advancing a “new plan” to restore navigation through the Strait as tensions persist around the key energy chokepoint.

On April 30, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei announced a “new management” of the waterway, pledging to bring “calm and economic benefits” to the region, two days after the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rejected any measures that could disrupt shipping, including the imposition of transit fees on passing vessels.

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