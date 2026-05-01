UAE rejects Iran role in Strait of Hormuz security

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be secured through international law, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Friday, rejecting “unilateral Iranian arrangements.”

Gargash said the waterway, vital to global energy supplies, requires collective guarantees to ensure post-war stability, adding that Iranian-led measures “cannot be trusted.”

في النقاش الدائر حول مضيق هرمز، تبرز الإرادة الدولية الجماعية وأحكام القانون الدولي كضامن رئيسي لحرية الملاحة في هذا الممر الحيوي، بما يخدم استقرار المنطقة والاقتصاد العالمي في مرحلة ما بعد الحرب. وبطبيعة الحال، لا يمكن الوثوق بأي ترتيبات إيرانية أحادية أو التعويل عليها بعد… — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) May 1, 2026

Tehran had proposed reopening the Strait in exchange for lifting the US blockade on its ports and ending the war, a proposal rejected in Washington. A senior White House official said President Donald Trump is now advancing a “new plan” to restore navigation through the Strait as tensions persist around the key energy chokepoint.

On April 30, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei announced a “new management” of the waterway, pledging to bring “calm and economic benefits” to the region, two days after the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) rejected any measures that could disrupt shipping, including the imposition of transit fees on passing vessels.