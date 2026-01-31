US warns Iran against unsafe moves in live-fire Hormuz drills

Shafaq News– Washington/ Hormuz

The US military warned on Saturday that it will not tolerate unsafe conduct during a two-day live-fire naval exercise that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) plans to begin in the Strait of Hormuz on February 1 and 2.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) urged the IRGC to carry out the drills “safely and professionally,” warning that any behavior endangering international shipping would raise the risk of collision, escalation, and wider instability. The command said Washington recognizes Iran’s right to operate in international waters and airspace, but drew clear lines around conduct near US forces, regional partners, and commercial vessels.

The US military said it will protect its personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East and cited examples of actions it would not accept, including low-altitude or armed overflights when intentions are unclear, fast boats approaching on collision courses, or weapons trained on US forces.

Earlier this week, CENTCOM announced the deployment of a naval strike group led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to the Middle East. Trump has said the carrier group is “ready and capable” of striking Iran if necessary.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global trade corridor through which roughly 100 merchant vessels transit daily, amplifying the stakes of any miscalculation.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have escalated following the outbreak of protests on December 28, triggered by the collapse of the Iranian rial. The Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports a death toll of at least 6,126, while Iranian state authorities have officially acknowledged approximately 3,000 fatalities.

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, not war, shapes US policy toward Iran