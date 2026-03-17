Iran fires waves 58, 59 of True Promise 4 at US-Israeli targets

Shafaq News- Middle East (Updated at 18:02)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday launched the 58th and 59th waves of Operation True Promise 4, targeting sites in Israel and US military positions across the Middle East.

The IRGC said missiles struck northern and central Israel and US-linked bases, including Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, using a mix of missiles and drones.

The Israeli military confirmed it detected the launches and ordered civilians into shelters. Israeli media then reported a large explosion in central Israel after a missile hit an “open area,” while debris fell in Jerusalem without casualties, as authorities imposed strict limits on reporting, leaving the full extent of the strikes unclear.

Earlier, Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran and said it killed National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, a claim Tehran has yet to address.

Israel’s Health Ministry estimated that 3,530 people have been injured since the war began, including 70 in the past 24 hours, four in moderate condition. Iran has not released updated figures, though recent reports put the death toll from US-Israeli strikes at around 2,000.