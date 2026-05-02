Iraq’s Central Bank says dollar flows steady despite oil halt

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US dollar transfers to Baghdad are continuing normally despite the halt in oil export revenues, Central Bank of Iraq Governor Ali Al-Allaq said on Saturday, rejecting reports of a stoppage.

In a press conference, Al-Allaq also confirmed that public-sector salaries remain secured, noting that the CBI will “continue supporting” the government despite reduced fiscal flexibility following the suspension of Iraq’s main oil export outlet amid the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the United States.

Transfers now account for about 95% of total dollar sales after the bank shifted operations into regulated channels aligned with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules, while annual cash imports were reduced from around $14 billion to roughly $4 billion, limited mainly to travelers. Al-Allaq explained that the central bank cannot lend directly to the government but can use alternative tools, including securities, to manage liquidity and sustain spending.

He added that there are no restrictions on foreign currency transfers or sales, noting that dollars remain available for trade and travel, while the parallel market rate is unofficial and outside the bank’s framework.

US officials last month blocked the transfer of about $500 million in Iraqi oil revenues to Baghdad, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, citing concerns over Iraq’s failure to curb Iran-aligned armed groups.

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