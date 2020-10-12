Iraq can benefit from Iran's experience, CBI governor says

Shafaq News / The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq announced, on Monday, that banking issues with Iran will be resolved soon, indicating that Baghdad is seeking to benefit from Tehran's experience in financing and banking.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Iraqi Central Bank said that the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhif, received today his Iranian counterpart, Abdel Nasser Hemmati, who is visiting Iraq, flanked by a delegation of banking and economic figures.

The Central Iraqi statement added that the meeting, which was also attended by the Director-General of the Iraqi Trade Bank (TBI) from the Iraqi side, framed the cooperation in the banking sector between the two sides and ways of find solutions for financial issues with the Iranian side.

For its part, Iranian media reported that the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq and his Iranian counterpart stressed on solving the banking issues between the two countries.

"We are trying to continue the banking cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran and we will use Tehran's experience in financing and banking", Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhif said.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq added, "there are some mechanisms that can be used to enhance banking and monetary cooperation between the two countries and solve the current issues", noting, "we have proposed forming a joint committee in the presence of banking and financial officials from the two countries to reach a solution and settle financial issues between Iran and Iraq".

For his part, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran expressed his hope that, in cooperation with his Iraqi counterpart, the complex banking issues between the two countries would be resolved.

"I hope that the banking and financial problems between the two countries will be solved in light of the determination and will of the Iraqi authorities", Abdel Nasser Hemmati said, "Relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq are very important and effective and Tehran attaches great importance to developing cooperation with Baghdad".

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran arrived in Baghdad this morning at the head of a delegation to meet with Iraqi officials, including PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.