USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,750 dinars per 100 dollars, down from the previous session’s 154,750 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,550 dinars and buying prices at 153,450 dinars.