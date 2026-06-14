World Cup nations reject UEFA chief remarks

Shafaq News- New York

Thirteen countries participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday criticized the head of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin's comments downplaying the significance of some World Cup matches.

Ceferin told Slovenianmedia outlet Zurnal24 that the expansion from 32 to 48 teams has resulted in a large number of matches with little public interest, although it has opened the door for smaller nations to compete on football's biggest stage.

In a joint statement, the football associations said there is no such thing as an unimportant match, arguing that such remarks overlook the sacrifices and aspirations of players, football institutions, and supporters around the world.

Football's strength lies in its global nature rather than being limited to a small group of countries, they noted, adding that participation in the competition inspires future generations, contributes to the development of the sport, and serves as a source of pride and unity for communities.

The statement was signed by the football federations of Cape Verde, Curacao, Uzbekistan, DR Congo, Haiti, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and South Africa.