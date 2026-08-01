Arsenal prepare record wages for Vinicius Junior

Shafaq News- Madrid/ London

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to make Vinicius Junior their highest-paid player if his Real Madrid contract talks collapse, although the Brazilian is currently expected to remain in Spain.

The Athletic reported that Arsenal have approved the financial commitment required for a potential move and would exceed their existing wage structure to sign the 26-year-old.

No personal terms have been agreed, and Sky Sports acknowledged that Arsenal have neither opened club-to-club talks nor submitted a formal offer. Their interest remains conditional on Vinicius becoming available.

The winger has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract, which expires in June 2027, but negotiations over an extension have yet to produce a confirmed agreement. Sky Sports explained on Wednesday that Vinicius had decided to stay beyond the current transfer window and that Madrid had no intention of selling him, with the club still confident of securing a renewal.

Vinicius Deal to Reshape Arsenal Wages

Any future transfer would require Arsenal to offer a salary well above their current ceiling.

Sky Sports estimated that matching Vinicius’ net earnings in Spain could cost Arsenal approximately $670,000 per week before tax. Goal separately said his renewal demands could approach $35 million annually through salary, bonuses and a signing payment.

Neither Vinicius nor Real Madrid has publicly confirmed the figures.