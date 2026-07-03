World Cup 2026 July 4 preview: Argentina, Colombia, Morocco in action

Shafaq News

Three World Cup knockout matches will dominate Saturday’s Baghdad-time schedule, with Argentina facing Cape Verde, Colombia meeting Ghana, and co-hosts Canada taking on Morocco in a high-stakes Round of 16 clash.

Argentina vs Cape Verde

The action begins at 01:00, when defending champions Argentina face Cape Verde in Miami for a place in the last 16. The winner will meet Australia or Egypt, keeping alive a path through one of the most open sections of the bracket.

Argentina enter the tie as heavy favorites, but Lionel Scaloni’s side have been careful not to dismiss one of the tournament’s biggest stories. Cape Verde reached the knockout stage unbeaten, holding Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia to draws, and have built their campaign on compact defending, discipline, and quick counter-attacks.

Lionel Messi remains Argentina’s central figure after scoring six of their eight goals so far, but Scaloni has insisted the champions are not dependent on one player alone. With the margins now smaller in the knockout rounds, Argentina will be expected to control possession, stretch Cape Verde early, and avoid giving the debutants the kind of long, tense contest they want.

Colombia vs Ghana

At 04:30, Colombia face Ghana in Kansas City in the last Round of 32 tie, with the winner advancing to meet Switzerland or Algeria. It is also one of the day’s strongest storylines, as Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz comes up against the Colombia side he managed from 2019 to 2020.

Colombia arrive with momentum after topping Group K unbeaten, finishing above Portugal and combining defensive control with a proactive attacking style. Nestor Lorenzo’s team have looked balanced, confident, and difficult to break down, and will see this match as a chance to confirm that their group-stage form can survive knockout pressure.

Ghana, however, have enough physicality and experience to make the tie uncomfortable. The Black Stars advanced from Group L as one of the best third-placed teams behind England and Croatia, and Queiroz will know that frustrating Colombia’s rhythm could turn the match into a contest of patience, duels, and transition moments.

Canada vs Morocco

The day closes at 20:00 with Canada facing Morocco in Houston for a place in the quarter-finals. Canada have already made history on home soil, while Morocco arrive after another major knockout statement, having eliminated the Netherlands on penalties.

Canada’s main question is whether Alphonso Davies starts after returning from injury in the previous round. Jesse Marsch’s side have leaned on energy, pressing, and fitness throughout the tournament, and their ability to sustain intensity could be decisive against a Morocco team coming off 120 minutes.

Morocco, though, are no longer just a defensive underdog story. After their 2022 semi-final run, the Atlas Lions have returned with a more balanced and more attacking side, while retaining the discipline, belief, and knockout resilience that made them dangerous four years ago.