Lebanon death toll tops 4,300 in Israeli operations

Shafaq News- Beirut

The death toll from Israeli military operations in Lebanon has risen to 4,301, with 12,199 others wounded since March 2, Lebanon's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Lebanese media also reported continued Israeli military activity in Nabatieh district, including gunfire and drone incidents.

Earlier today, Israel said it carried out airstrikes on about 10 Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Bint Jbeil district, “in a response to attacks targeting its forces inside the security zone."

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement in Washington on June 26, following the fifth round of direct negotiations between the two sides.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far