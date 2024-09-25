Lebanese Health Ministry: 120 casualties in Israeli airstrikes, Hezbollah retaliates

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported that 23 people were killed, and over 95 were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern and eastern Lebanon, while Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israeli settlements.

According to the ministry, Israel has killed at least 569 people, including 50 children and 94 women, in airstrikes across Lebanon since September 23. The attacks have also wounded at least 1,835 Lebanese civilians.

Hezbollah responded by announcing the bombardment of the Sa’ar, Kiryat Motzkin, and Hatzor settlments with rocket. Sirens sounded in Gonen and Lehovot Habashan in the Hula Valley, Upper Galilee, according to Israeli media.

Earlier today, Hezbollah announced that it had launched a ballistic missile targeting the Mossad headquarters in the suburbs of Tel Aviv, escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

Hezbollah said it fired a "Qader 1" ballistic missile, "in defense of Lebanon and its people." The strike allegedly targeted the headquarters responsible for the assassination of Hezbollah leaders and for the detonation of pagers, which the group has attributed to Israel.

The threat of a full-scale war looms as Israel intensified its airstrikes across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut. World leaders and the United Nations are calling for a de-escalation of violence, which has resulted in more Lebanese deaths in a single day than any time since the country's civil war from 1975 to 1990.

Civilians have been compelled to flee southern and eastern Lebanon in search of safety.

Israel claims its objective is to push Hezbollah away from its borders and weaken the group's military capabilities, aiming to facilitate the return of around 60,000 Israeli residents who were forced to evacuate from the northern region.