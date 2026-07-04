Iraqi forces identify ISIS member killed in Kirkuk raid

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi security authorities have identified the ISIS member killed during a counterterrorism operation north of Kirkuk on Saturday, a security source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The source said the militant was identified as Falah Hussein Mohammed Thalij Al-Jubouri, born in 1984 and originally from Al-Aitha village in Al-Shirqat district of Saladin province.

Security agencies are continuing their investigation to determine whether the slain militant had links to other ISIS cells operating in the rugged terrain between Kirkuk and Salah Al-Din provinces, the source added.

Earlier, a security source told Shafaq News that Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) forces killed an ISIS member during the raid after exchanging fire with the suspect at his hideout. No casualties were reported among the Iraqi forces.