Iraq delays cabinet appointments until PM returns from US visit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi will not complete his Cabinet lineup until after his expected visit to the United States later this month, Amer Al-Fayez, a lawmaker and senior figure in the Coordination Framework told Shafaq News on Saturday.

The parliament will resume its sessions with the start of the new legislative term on Monday, but a vote on nominees for the remaining ministerial posts has been postponed, Al-Fayes said, adding that Al-Zaidi will submit the names of candidates for the vacant ministries after concluding political consultations.

“Disagreements over some nominees remain unresolved,” he noted, explaining that several political blocs are still finalizing their internal power-sharing arrangements and selecting candidates for the remaining Cabinet positions, delaying completion of the government.

On May 14, the Parliament approved al-Zaidi's government and ministerial program, granting confidence to 14 ministers, while voting on the remaining nine cabinet posts was postponed amid disputes over their allocation.

Al-Fayez dismissed reports of discussions within the Coordination Framework or parliament about creating new ministries or abolishing existing ones.

Al-Zaidi is expected visit to Washington in mid-July at the invitation of US President Donald Trump to discuss economic and investment issues, including the release of about $30B in Iraqi financial guarantees held in the United States, as well as security and political cooperation between the two countries.