Iran names Ali Azmaei to lead IRGC Navy

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has appointed Ali Azmaei as commander of its naval foces, replacing Major General Alireza Tangsiri, who was killed during US and Israeli strikes on Iran, Iran's ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Azmaei warned that "divine revenge" against the United States and Israel "is not far away."

The new leader, one of the IRGC Navy's veteran commanders, has led the Fifth Naval District since its establishment in 2012 after serving as deputy commander of the First Naval District. In 2019, the United States imposed sanctions on him alongside Ali Khamenei and seven senior IRGC commanders over activities linked to Iran's military establishment.