World Cup 2026 July 5 preview: Underdogs challenge Brazil and France

Shafaq News

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues on Sunday with France facing Paraguay before Brazil meet Norway, with two title contenders confronting opponents carrying dangerous knockout storylines.

Paraguay vs France

Paraguay and France open the day at 00:00 Baghdad time in Philadelphia, in a fixture shaped by history, heat, and Paraguay’s shock elimination of Germany.

France enter as heavy favorites after topping Group I and beating Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32. Oddschecker’s aggregated win market gives France an 84% chance of winning in normal time, compared with 11% for a draw and 5% for Paraguay.

Didier Deschamps’ side won their first four matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding two, with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Bradley Barcola providing most of the attacking output, but the French coach has still warned that Paraguay’s progress is no accident, describing them as strong in duels, tenacious, and technically dangerous.

He also pointed to the extreme heat expected in Philadelphia as a factor that could test both sides, while Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro suggested the conditions could slightly favor his players.

France will be without Aurélien Tchouaméni, who is expected to miss the match with a thigh injury, leaving Manu Koné likely to step into midfield.

France beat Paraguay 1-0 in the 1998 World Cup last 16 through Laurent Blanc’s golden goal, after also defeating them 7-3 at the 1958 tournament.

France have never lost to Paraguay in five recorded meetings, but the South Americans have already shown they can survive long spells under pressure and punish bigger names.

The winner will face Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Brazil vs Norway

Brazil later face Norway at 23:00 Baghdad time in New Jersey, chasing another step toward a sixth World Cup title under Carlo Ancelotti.

The market is tighter than Brazil’s pedigree might suggest. Oddschecker gives Brazil a 58% chance of winning in normal time, compared with 22% for a draw and 20% for Norway.

The match brings one of football’s unusual head-to-head records back into focus: Brazil have never beaten Norway, drawing twice and losing twice in four previous meetings. Norway’s most famous result in the fixture came at the 1998 World Cup, when they came from behind to beat Brazil 2-1 and reach the knockout stage.

This time, Norway arrive with Erling Haaland leading the attack, Martin Odegaard shaping midfield, and coach Stale Solbakken carrying a personal link to the 1998 squad that stunned Brazil.

Solbakken praised Ancelotti before the match but insisted Norway are not treating the occasion as symbolic, saying his side are playing to win.

In Brazil’s lineup, Lucas Paqueta is a major injury concern after sustaining a muscle problem in the win over Japan, while Raphinha has returned to training after a hamstring injury.

Neymar’s return gives Ancelotti another attacking option, but Brazil’s balance may still depend on how Vinicius Junior, Matheus Cunha, and Bruno Guimaraes connect against Norway’s power, transition threat, and Haaland’s finishing.

The winner will face Mexico or England in the quarter-finals.