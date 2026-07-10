World Cup 2026 July 10 preview: Spain face toughest test yet

Shafaq News- Los Angeles

Spain face Belgium in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday at 22:00 Baghdad time, with France awaiting the winner in the semi-finals after eliminating Morocco 2-0.

The match at Los Angeles Stadium brings together the tournament’s strongest defensive record and one of its most improved knockout attacks. Spain are unbeaten in 35 matches and have not conceded at the World Cup, while Belgium have scored seven goals in victories over Senegal and the United States.

Luis de la Fuente described Belgium as Spain’s toughest opponent so far, despite his side reaching the last eight through a 3-0 win over Austria and a 1-0 victory against Portugal.

Spain’s run has been built on control without the ball as much as possession with it. They have kept five consecutive clean sheets, gone 609 minutes without conceding, allowed only five shots on target in five matches, and averaged 66% possession.

Lamine Yamal remains Spain’s main source of unpredictability on the right –although the 18-year-old has scored once, he has grown into the tournament through his passing, dribbling, and defensive contribution, while Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain with four goals. De la Fuente is still managing concerns over Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino, neither of whom had featured in the knockout rounds before the quarter-final.

Belgium, meanwhile, arrive with greater attacking momentum, with Rudi Garcia’s side coming from behind to beat Senegal 3-2, then overwhelming the United States 4-1, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice in the last-16 win.

Romelu Lukaku has become Belgium’s decisive option from the bench, scoring three goals and providing one assist despite limited minutes. His physical presence could become especially important if Spain’s control keeps the match tight into the closing stages.

The Red Devils will be without Amadou Onana after the midfielder suffered a tournament-ending knee injury against the United States.

Thibaut Courtois has identified Yamal as a player Belgium must contain collectively, arguing that one defender may not be enough against his speed, balance, and ability to create from the right.

The quarter-final also carries historical weight. Spain won their only World Cup in 2010, while Belgium’s best finish was third place in 2018.

Belgium also hold one of the most significant results in the fixture’s history, having eliminated Spain on penalties in the 1986 World Cup quarter-finals. Spain, however, have dominated the rivalry in more recent decades, with Belgium winless against them since 1980.