Iran's football chief sets 7 conditions for World Cup participation

Shafaq News- Tehran

The head of Iran's Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, said the national team must meet several conditions to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled for next month across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In an interview with Iran's sports channel, Taj pointed out that all players and coaching staff —particularly those who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), such as Mehdi Taremi and Ehsan Hajsafi— must receive US entry visas without complications. “Once visas are issued, players and staff must not be subjected to questioning by immigration authorities during travel.” Third, a clear mechanism must be established for issuing visas to Iranian journalists and supporters attending matches.

US authorities must provide the highest levels of security and protective protocols at airports, hotels, main roads, and stadiums to prevent any incidents, Taj said, adding that supporters of both teams must bring only their official national flags into stadiums, with any flag other than the official flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran strictly prohibited.

Among the conditions are: Iran's national anthem must be broadcast correctly and without interruption at all matches, and journalists at press conferences must limit their questions strictly to technical matters related to the games.

Last week, the Iranian football delegation —including Taj himself— was turned away at the Canadian border while attempting to enter Vancouver for FIFA's General Assembly meeting. Canada's Immigration Minister subsequently confirmed that Taj's visa had been revoked mid-flight due to his alleged ties to the IRGC, which both Canada and the United States designate as a terrorist organization.

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom wrote to the Iranian Federation expressing regret over the incident and invited officials to Zurich on May 20 for discussions on World Cup preparations. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has separately confirmed that Iran will participate in the tournament, including matches held on US soil.

The US Secretary of State previously stated Washington does not object to Iranian players competing, but individuals proven to be affiliated with the IRGC would be barred from entering US territory.