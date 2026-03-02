Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, warns ships will be targeted

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has fully closed the Strait of Hormuz to international maritime traffic, an adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ebrahim Jabbari, announced on Monday, warning that any vessel attempting to pass through the strategic waterway would be targeted.

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Jabbari added that Iran would also strike “the enemies’ oil lines” and would not allow oil exports from the region.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had attacked fixed and mobile US military targets in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that the fuel tanker Athena Nova, described as linked to US allies, remains ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by two drones.

The escalation follows the outbreak of hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel since Saturday, during which senior Iranian figures were reported killed, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and senior military officials, after hundreds of missile and drone strikes.