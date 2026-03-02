Iran targets US bases, vessels in Hormuz Strait

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked fixed and mobile US military targets in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and the Strait of Hormuz, the group said on Monday.

In a statement, the IRGC said the fuel tanker Athena Nova remains ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after being struck by two drones.

The IRGC added that it targeted the US command and control center at Al-Minhad Air Base in the UAE with six drones and five missiles, destroyed remaining US fleet facilities in Bahrain using six drones, and struck the US Arifjan base in Kuwait in two phases with 12 drones.

It further claimed that its naval forces launched 26 attack drones and five ballistic missiles at what it referred to as enemy bases, asserting that over the past 48 hours it had achieved a “new record” surpassing the total scale of operations during the 12-day war.

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) denied Iranian claims that it had targeted and sunk a US aircraft carrier. “The truth is that the only carrier that was struck is Shahid Bagheri. The TRUTH: The only carrier that has been hit is the Shahid Bagheri, an Iranian drone carrier. an Iranian drone carrier,” the statement added, noting that US forces targeted it hours after launching Operation Epic Fury.

Earlier today, the IRGC said the 12th wave of its True Promise 4 operation had targeted US military support information centers and storage facilities, as well as an Israeli army communications complex, claiming that 500 sites were struck within 48 hours.

The United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28, targeting senior Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the IRGC, through extensive missile strikes and loitering munitions. Iran responded by targeting Israel and US bases in Gulf countries and the Kurdistan Region.