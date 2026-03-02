Baghdad protesters regather seeking to reach the US Embassy

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Supporters of Iraqi armed factions regrouped on Monday near the entrance to Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone in an attempt to reach the US Embassy for the third consecutive night, a security source told Shafaq News.

Security forces deployed on the suspension bridge were prepared to prevent any attempt to cross toward the embassy, the source added.

On Saturday, dozens of faction supporters assembled near the same bridge following Israeli strikes targeting the residence of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Security forces dispersed them that night. Protesters returned on Sunday evening, when scuffles broke out between demonstrators and security personnel, resulting in injuries.