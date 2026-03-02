US halts consular operations in Iraq amid Iran-aligned “militias” threats

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

The United States on Monday suspended consular services across Iraq and ordered its diplomatic personnel to shelter in place, warning that Iran-aligned “militias” pose a significant threat to public safety.

In a nationwide security alert, the US Embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens to avoid large gatherings and keep a low profile amid reports of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace. It advised US nationals not to approach the embassy in Baghdad or the US Consulate General in Erbil due to heightened security measures.

The embassy also cited ongoing protests and riots against the United States, particularly near the southern entrance of the July 14 Bridge in Baghdad, describing some of the unrest as violent and warning of calls for additional demonstrations nationwide. It urged Americans to avoid the area.

The US Department of State maintains a Level 4 travel advisory for Iraq, its highest warning level, advising Americans not to travel to the country for any reason. Those already in Iraq were urged to review their security plans and consider departing once conditions allow.

Iraqi airspace remains closed, the alert confirmed, noting that authorities may reopen or shut it again at short notice.

The embassy on Sunday also issued a nationwide security alert urging American citizens in Iraq to avoid large gatherings amid anti-US demonstrations.

The developments came on the third day of the US–Israeli military operation against Iran, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The deadliest reported incident occurred in Minab, southeastern Iran, where a strike on a girls’ elementary school killed at least 148 people and injured 95. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes on Israel and US military bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.