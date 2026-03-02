Khamenei’s wife died of injuries after US-Israeli strikes

Khamenei’s wife died of injuries after US-Israeli strikes
2026-03-02T14:47:40+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

The wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, has died from injuries sustained during a recent US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Tasnim news agency said on Monday.

The 79-year-old had been in a coma since she was wounded in the strikes.

Khamenei’s daughter and granddaughter, as well as his son’s wife and his daughter’s husband, were killed on Saturday morning.

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon