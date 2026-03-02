Khamenei’s wife died of injuries after US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

The wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, has died from injuries sustained during a recent US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Tasnim news agency said on Monday.

The 79-year-old had been in a coma since she was wounded in the strikes.

Khamenei’s daughter and granddaughter, as well as his son’s wife and his daughter’s husband, were killed on Saturday morning.