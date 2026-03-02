Khamenei’s wife died of injuries after US-Israeli strikes
2026-03-02T14:47:40+00:00
Shafaq News- Tehran
The wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, has died from injuries sustained during a recent US-Israeli strike in Tehran, Tasnim news agency said on Monday.
The 79-year-old had been in a coma since she was wounded in the strikes.
Khamenei’s daughter and granddaughter, as well as his son’s wife and his daughter’s husband, were killed on Saturday morning.