Security tightened in Baghdad, Kirkuk as protests escalate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security reinforcements arrived at the Suspension Bridge (Al-Jisr Al-Mu’allaq) leading to the Green Zone in central Baghdad, where the US embassy is located, with concrete barriers installed amid ongoing protests against the US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Protesters also assembled at Al-Shuhada Square at the Khadra–Taseen intersection in central Kirkuk, chanting slogans against foreign intervention and expressing support for Iran.

A security source in Kirkuk said authorities implemented a monitoring plan for the protest, deploying units to secure roads and protect demonstrators, adding that the situation remained under control throughout the event.

Participants told Shafaq News that the demonstration aimed to express their political and popular stance on recent regional developments and to convey a message that segments of the Iraqi public reject the attacks and stand with regional peoples.

On Sunday, security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to advance toward the Green Zone, while the Joint Operations Command reported that several security personnel sustained injuries during clashes with demonstrators.