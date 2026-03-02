Explosions heard near US Consulate in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

Two explosions were heard on Monday evening near the United States Consulate in Erbil, according to a local source.

The source told Shafaq News that the first blast occurred after the consulate’s air defense system intercepted and shot down a drone within the perimeter of the diplomatic compound. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The second explosion’s nature has not been confirmed, but the source said it was likely another drone intercepted in the same area.