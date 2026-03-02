Trump says US campaign against Iran advancing faster than planned

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said the military campaign against Iran is moving “substantially ahead” of schedule, and that the initial plan envisioned four to five weeks of combat operations.

In his first live address since ordering strikes on Iran, Trump said the operation was advancing faster than expected, while declining to provide a fixed timeline for its conclusion.

Trump said the strikes were launched at what he described as “the last best chance” to eliminate the Iranian threat, arguing that diplomatic efforts had collapsed at the final stage.

“We thought we had a deal and they backed out,” Trump said, claiming he had warned Iran not to rebuild nuclear facilities after last year’s strikes but that Tehran continued pursuing nuclear weapons.

The US president outlined four main objectives for the campaign: targeting Iran’s missile capabilities and its ability to manufacture new ones. And “annihilating” Iran’s navy, claiming that 10 ships had already been destroyed. He added that Washington also aims to prevent Iran from arming and directing allied armed groups beyond its borders, and that the campaign seeks to ensure that Iran “can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Trump did not address the future of Iran’s leadership or whether the United States supports political change in Tehran.