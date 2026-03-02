Drone shot down near Balad Air Base in Saladin

Shafaq News- Saladin

Air defenses intercepted and shot down an explosive-laden drone that attempted to target Balad Air Base in Saladin province on Monday, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the drone was carrying explosive materials and was detected as it approached the perimeter of the base and was brought down before reaching its intended targets inside the facility.

No casualties or material damage were reported.

Security forces imposed precautionary measures around the base and opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident and those responsible.

Another drone fell near a power station in the al-Wahda subdistrict, south of Baghdad, on Monday evening, according to a security source, without causing any injuries or damage.