Hezbollah urges Lebanese Government to avoid escalatory decisions

Shafaq News – Beirut

The head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad, on Monday called on the Lebanese government to distance the country from actions that could further inflame tensions, urging all parties to work to avoid worsening the current state of unrest.

In a statement, Raad added that Hezbollah sees no justification for Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and his government to take what he termed “adventurous decisions” against Lebanese citizens who oppose the occupation. He accused Israel of failing to uphold ceasefire obligations for more than a year and four months, arguing that it had disregarded commitments related to maintaining calm.

This is a breaking story..