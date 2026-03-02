Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 52

Shafaq News- Beirut

52 Lebanese have been killed and 154 others injured in Israeli airstrikes since Sunday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry stated on Monday.

The ministry’s figures come as southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs witnessed significant displacement, with residents moving to other areas amid continued bombardment. According to Lebanese reports, Israel has used naval warships in this round of fighting to strike targets in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israeli aircraft also carried out airstrikes on 18 branches of Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a financial institution affiliated with Hezbollah.