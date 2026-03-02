CENTCOM eliminates all Iranian Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman

Shafaq News- Washington

The US military announced that it struck 11 Iranian Navy ships in the Gulf of Oman, saying that there are still no military ships for Iran in this area.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, “Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman. Today, they have ZERO,” Vowing that US forces will continue to defend freedom of maritime navigation. CENTCOM added that “The Iranian regime has harassed and attacked international shipping in the Gulf of Oman for decades. Those days are over.”

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump claimed that American forces sank nine Iranian naval vessels and struck Iran’s naval headquarters. In a post on Truth Social, he described several of the ships as “large and important,” with additional targets being pursued.