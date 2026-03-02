Rocket hits PMF Brigade 30 headquarters in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A rocket struck the headquarters of Brigade 30 of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) east of Mosul in Nineveh province, northern Iraq, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

According to the source, a rocket landed near the perimeter of the base, specifically striking the communications building and causing limited material damage, with no injuries among personnel.

“Security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible,” the source added.

Earlier today, a drone targeted a headquarters belonging to the 16th Brigade of the PMF south of Kirkuk.