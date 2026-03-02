Iraq military reaffirms unity of command, rejects armed displays

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s military and security leaders stressed the need to keep the country neutral and the maintain unity of command amid the ongoing regional conflict, the Security Media Cell said on Monday.

According to a statement, officials held a meeting at the Joint Operations Command headquarters to review key security priorities, where participants noted the gravity of the circumstances and the need to unify efforts.

“Attendees affirmed that all forces operate under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief and remain committed to implementing his instructions with full responsibility to safeguard stability and protect Iraq’s sovereignty,” the statement added.

The participants also called for intensified intelligence efforts to track any attempts to destabilize security and for immediate legal measures against anyone seeking to undermine stability. They discussed the need to unify media messaging in a way that serves Iraq’s supreme national interest and strengthens public confidence in security institutions.

Commanders of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said during the meeting that their units stand ready to preserve Iraq’s security and stability, pointing to “a strict ban on unauthorized armed appearances and full compliance with directives issued by the general command.”