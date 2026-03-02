US death toll rises to six in Iran war

Shafaq News- Washington

On Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it recovered the remains of two soldiers reported missing from a facility targeted during the initial Iranian attacks.

In a statement, CENTCOM confirmed that the number of US military personnel killed during combat operations against Iran has risen to six, without providing further details.

CENTCOM Update TAMPA, Fla. – As of 4 pm ET, March 2, six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region.… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 2, 2026

On Saturday, US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, targeting senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and US bases in the Gulf States and the Kurdistan Region.