US death toll rises to six in Iran war

2026-03-02T21:57:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

On Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it recovered the remains of two soldiers reported missing from a facility targeted during the initial Iranian attacks.

In a statement, CENTCOM confirmed that the number of US military personnel killed during combat operations against Iran has risen to six, without providing further details.

On Saturday, US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, targeting senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and US bases in the Gulf States and the Kurdistan Region.

