2500+ dead in Iran’s nationwide protests

Shafaq News– Tehran

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Wednesday reported that 2,571 people were killed across Iran since nationwide protests erupted over worsening economic conditions.

Founded in 2009 by Iranian human rights advocates, HRANA indicated that the demonstrations, now in their 17th consecutive day, have claimed the lives of 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and nine civilians not participating in the protests.

HRANA also recorded that more than 18,434 people have been detained, with protests spreading to at least 614 locations across 187 cities in 31 provinces.

For the first time, Iranian authorities provided an overall figure for the unrest, with an official estimating the death toll at around 2,000.

According to HRANA's confirmed and verified data, at least 2,403 protesters have been confirmed killed, including 12 children. The verified figures also confirm 18,434 arrests, 1,134 cases of severe injury, and 97 instances of forced confessions being broadcast.

Nationwide protests erupted on December 28 after the Iranian rial fell to a record low of about 1.45 million per US dollar, fueling sharp increases in food prices and inflation. US President Donald Trump encouraged Iranians to continue protesting, adding that assistance is on the way.

Tehran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of directing efforts to destabilize the country. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the early demonstrations as “peaceful and constitutionally legitimate,” noting that the situation escalated only after armed groups infiltrated rallies and turned them violent.

He further asserted that “the vast majority” of those killed during the protests died at the hands of individuals linked to foreign actors and operating under their direction, characterizing the unrest as a “terrorist war” against the Iranian people.

