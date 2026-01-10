US following Venezuela playbook against Tehran, FM says

Shafaq News– Tehran

The United States is seeking to apply to Iran the same approach it used against Venezuela, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, referencing regime change, as protests continue across the country.

According to local media, Araghchi said conditions inside Iran remained “good” despite the unrest, though he acknowledged economic pressures stemming from sanctions and structural weaknesses.

Referring to the 12-day war with Israel in June 2025, Araghchi said the United States and Israel had expected Iran to capitulate within days but failed to achieve their objective. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as other senior Iranian officials, have since blamed Washington for being behind the situation.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, earlier today warned that the army could intervene if “security deteriorates.”

The protests that began on December 28 have persisted amid mounting economic pressure after a sharp fall in the rial drove up prices. According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), demonstrations occurred at nearly 300 locations across 111 cities in all 31 provinces, leaving at least 50 people dead, including police officers, and more than 2,200 arrested.

Iranian authorities have not released official casualty or arrest figures.

