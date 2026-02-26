Israeli raids detain former prisoners as Gaza strikes add casualties

Shafaq News- West Bank/ Gaza

Israeli forces on Thursday arrested more than 10 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including former detainees and a lawyer, while military operations in Gaza left additional casualties.

According to Palestinian media, Israeli troops stormed multiple towns and refugee camps across the West Bank, raiding homes, detaining residents, and conducting search operations in areas including Al-Khalil, Nablus, Tulkarm, Jenin, Ramallah, and Qalqilya. They also delivered 12 demolition notices for agricultural structures and seized approximately 65 dunams (around 16 acres) of land in the northern Jordan Valley, dismantled a volunteer tent, and damaged a telecommunications tower north of Ramallah. Settlers reportedly released livestock near homes in Al-Khalil and expelled farmers from grazing lands in Khirbet Samra.

Israeli operations in the West Bank since October 2023 have killed at least 1,117 Palestinians, including more than 200 children, data from the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics show. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society estimates that more than 21,000 Palestinians have been detained, many under administrative detention without charge.

In Gaza, Nasser Medical Complex reported one fatality from Israeli fire south of Khan Younis. In Gaza City, two people were killed, and several others were injured in an airstrike targeting a group of civilians near a park.

Since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, the Gaza Health Ministry has documented 618 deaths and 1,663 injuries, bringing the cumulative toll since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, 2023, to 72,082 deaths and 171,761 injuries.

The United Nations Human Rights Office warned of what it described as possible ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, citing intensified violence, widespread destruction, and forced displacement that could result in the permanent displacement of Palestinians.