Deadly day for Palestinians: 100+ killed in Gaza, fatality in West Bank

Shafaq News/ At least 102 Palestinians were killed and 193 others wounded in the past 24 hours as Israeli airstrikes intensified across the Gaza Strip, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported on Wednesday.

According to the Office’s statement, the deadliest attacks struck Abu Hamsa School in the al-Bureij refugee camp and al-Manasrah camp for displaced civilians in Deir al-Balah, both located in central Gaza. Additional strikes targeted al-Karama School and a restaurant in Gaza City, resulting in further casualties.

Since the war began in October 2023, more than 61,709 Palestinians have been killed and over 111,588 injured,

Parallel violence has flared across the occupied West Bank. Israeli media reported a shooting at the Reihan checkpoint in the northern West Bank, where gunmen allegedly opened fire from a moving vehicle. Four individuals were injured, two of them critically, prompting Israeli forces to launch a search operation in the surrounding area.

In a separate incident near al-Khalil, an Israeli soldier sustained injuries in what authorities described as a suspected vehicular assault. Later that evening, Israeli troops stormed the town of Dura, south of al-Khalil, sparking armed confrontations with local residents.

During the raid in Dura, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the death of 20-year-old Abdul Fattah al-Hreibat, who was fatally shot by Israeli forces. Witnesses reported that troops stormed his family home, detained several relatives, and subjected them to beatings and field interrogations.

The West Bank has witnessed a dramatic rise in violence since the onset of the Gaza war, with daily military raids, increasing civilian casualties, and frequent armed clashes becoming a near-daily occurrence.