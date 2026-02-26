Iraq security sweep: Arrests and fata shooting

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 26, 2026.

Human Trafficking Network Dismantled (Baghdad)

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said its anti-human trafficking directorate dismantled a four-member trafficking ring in western Baghdad and freed three kidnapped women. The operation was carried out by the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency under judicial authorization from Al-Karkh First Investigative Court following what authorities described as intensive intelligence monitoring.

Civilian Killed in Shooting (Baghdad)

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a civilian vehicle in the Palestine Street area of central Baghdad, killing the driver, a police source said. Security forces launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and identify the attackers.

Man Dies After Jumping from Bridge (Basra)

A 43-year-old man died after jumping from the Italian Bridge linking central Basra to the Shatt al-Arab district, according to a security source. Rescue teams recovered the body and transferred it to the forensic department.