No Displacement: Arab summit in Cairo focuses on Gaza rebuild

Shafaq News/ Arab leaders meeting in Cairo on Tuesday are set to endorse Egypt’s plan for rebuilding Gaza as a unified Arab initiative.

Diplomatic sources told Sky News Arabia that a draft summit statement reaffirmed opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians and supported Egypt’s reconstruction plan, formulated in coordination with Palestine and Arab states and based on assessments by the World Bank and the UN Development Programme. It called for comprehensive financial, material, and political support to implement the plan and urged international institutions to contribute to its funding.

The statement also welcomed an international conference in Cairo to accelerate recovery and rebuilding efforts in Gaza, warning against any attempt to “forcibly displace Palestinians or annex occupied land,” as such actions could reportedly escalate tensions, destabilize the region, and threaten peace efforts in the Middle East.

The draft called for an immediate end to Israeli military operations in the West Bank, including settlement expansion, home demolitions, and land confiscations. It urged the UN Security Council to deploy international peacekeeping forces in Gaza and the West Bank to ensure security for both Palestinians and Israelis.

Additionally, it endorsed the Palestinian Authority’s decision to establish an interim governing body for Gaza under its administration, composed of local experts, as part of efforts to restore full Palestinian governance over the territory.

The statement underscored the critical role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing humanitarian aid and services, particularly in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

As for the Israeli assaults on Syria and Lebanon, it condemned the airstrikes on Syrian territories as “a violation of international law and a dangerous escalation,” stressing the need for full implementation of the 2006 UN-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon, in line with Security Council Resolution 1701.