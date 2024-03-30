Israel-Gaza ceasefire negotiations to resume in Cairo on Sunday

Shafaq News / An Israeli delegation comprising representatives from the Shin Bet, the Israeli army, and the Mossad is set to travel to Cairo on Sunday for discussions with Egyptian intelligence in an attempt to break the deadlock in negotiations regarding the prisoner exchange deal, according to multiple sources.

Israeli media and an Egyptian security source stated that ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas will resume in Cairo on Sunday.

Israeli news site "Walla" correspondent Barak Ravid reported, "An Israeli delegation consisting of representatives from the Shin Bet, the army, and the Mossad will head to Cairo tomorrow to continue negotiations on the hostages, while the Security Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to discuss the latest developments and the issue of the hostages, and to continue negotiations."

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated, "Mediators are interested in presenting a new framework to the parties to ensure the success of this round."

The negotiations will take place a day before another set of talks by Israeli officials in Washington to discuss arrangements for the military operation Israel plans to carry out in Rafah.

"Postponed talks between the United States and Israel on the potential ground operation in Rafah, southern Gaza, may take place on Monday in Washington," CNN reported, citing US officials.

Furthermore, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu canceled the scheduled talks this week after the US refused to obstruct a UN decision calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Officials stated that the Israeli delegation proposed rescheduling the talks for Monday, acknowledging the complexity of the timing due to the Israeli government's deadline on March 31 to draft a new law governing mandatory conscription for extremist Orthodox Jews, who have long been exempt from military service.